Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #456) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… On the vine

NYT Strands today (game #456) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LOOM

MOOR

KEEP

LICE

BLUB

CLUE

NYT Strands today (game #456) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 6 letters

NYT Strands today (game #456) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #456) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #456, are…

PLUM

CHERRY

BEEFSTEAK

HEIRLOOM

JUBILEE

LUNCHBOX

SPANGRAM: TOMATO

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I thought the “on the vine” theme was referring to grapes originally, so I began by looking for varieties of wine. Finding none, I took a hint and was given a PLUM. Next I found CHERRY. At this stage I thought we were searching for fruit (not that either cherries or plums grow on vines).

The penny – or should I say plum – finally dropped when I saw BEEFSTEAK and thought “that’s no fruit”. That said, two of these types of TOMATO were new to me as I had not heard of either JUBILEE or LUNCHBOX.

All of this got me wondering what type of tomatoes people throw at each other at the annual La Tomatina festival in Spain and the answer is a Valencian pear variety that is over-ripe for extra softness. Rock up with some supermarket cherry toms and you’ll be banned for life.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

