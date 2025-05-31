Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, May 31 (game #454).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #455) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… All rise

NYT Strands today (game #455) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RATION

THIN

YOUR

ATOM

COIN

BROOM

NYT Strands today (game #455) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #455) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #455) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #455, are…

BAIL

COURTROOM

ALIBI

MOTION

OBJECTION

SPANGRAM: YOUR HONOR

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

The theme “All rise” immediately had me thinking we were searching for terms connected to judges, juries and trials. I couldn’t see any search words, so I used a hint to begin the hunt. BAIL didn’t exactly open up the board – but seeing COURTROOM did.

After a few easy editions, this Strands was much more of a challenge – OBJECTION was my final word, but it took a while to unpick the anagram and then connect the letters.

Today’s spangram – YOUR HONOR – is also the title of a TV show that has an excellent opening episode about a crime, a compromised judge, and the manufacture of an ALIBI. The jury is out on the rest of the series.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

