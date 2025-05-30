Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, May 30 (game #453).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #454) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Next to the bobby pins

NYT Strands today (game #454) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STEEL

CRAB

SWEET

CHAIN

CARE

RACES

NYT Strands today (game #454) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 15 letters

NYT Strands today (game #454) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #454) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #454, are…

SCRUNCHIE

CLAW

CLIP

BARRETTE

HEADBAND

SPANGRAM: HAIR ACCESSORIES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s spangram was like an oversized SCRUNCHIE taking up a huge chunk of the puzzle.

Unlike bobby pins, today’s words all describe hair ornaments. I struggled to see BARRETTE, as this is known as a hair slide in the UK, but the rest were easy to spot.

As the father of two girls I am fully aware of the world of HAIR ACCESSORIES and have been a willing model/victim to my daughter’s experimentation. It's an activity, along with painting my nails, both of them found utterly hysterical.

It's also the reason why I relate to Buzz Lightyear and the scene in the first Toy Story movie where he is stolen by Sid’s sister and becomes Mrs Nesbitt for the purposes of a doll's tea party – “One minute you’re saving the galaxy, and suddenly you find yourself supping down darjeeling with Marie Antoinette and her little sister”. That’s fatherhood.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

