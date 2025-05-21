Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, May 21 (game #444).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #445) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Keeping an eye on things

NYT Strands today (game #445) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STRUT

NEED

CRUDE

CURSE

DINE

TRAP

NYT Strands today (game #445) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #445) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 2nd column Last side: bottom, 1st column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #445) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #445, are…

STEWARD

GUARDIAN

PROTECTOR

CUSTODIAN

TRUSTEE

SPANGRAM: TAKE CARE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

The theme made me think that we were looking for things that watched over us – cameras, drones, spies.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After getting STEWARD as a hint word I settled on hunting down professions, although it took me a while to realize that it wasn't guard I was searching for, but GUARDIAN.

I got PROTECTOR next, but then got stuck before eventually finding the very twisty-turny CUSTODIAN.

All of these words sound very authoritative, law abiding, and solid, which is just as well as we need serious people to save us from the scammers and ne'er-do-wells who are also “keeping an eye on things”.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, May 21, game #444)

MATCH

PAIR

PARTNERS

TWINS

TWOSOME

COUPLE

SPANGRAM: DOUBLE TROUBLE