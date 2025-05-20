Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, May 20 (game #443).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #444) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Three's a crowd

NYT Strands today (game #444) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PATCH

DOME

RENT

COLT

CHIRP

TINS

NYT Strands today (game #444) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #444) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 3rd row Last side: right, 1st row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #444) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #444, are…

MATCH

PAIR

PARTNERS

TWINS

TWOSOME

COUPLE

SPANGRAM: DOUBLE TROUBLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Sometimes it can take a while to see the spangram in its entirety. I’d tapped out double, doubles, and doublers before I saw DOUBLE TROUBLE.

Today’s theme is, of course, based around the phrase “two’s company, three’s a crowd” but I was uncertain what we were looking for originally – so began by looking for words that would give me a hint.

After seeing the word PATCH I looked for other words with the same A-T-C-H ending and got MATCH, quickly followed by PAIR and PARTNERS.

Incidentally, I asked Google who the most famous TWINS in the world are and it responded with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. My favorite British twins are Xand and Chris van Tulleken, two celebrity British doctors who I struggle to tell apart and whose names I struggle to spell, but who are both wonderful medical mythbusters and podcasters. Not as famous as the Olsens and unlikely to start a boho chic fashion empire, but equally interesting.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

