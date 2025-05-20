Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, May 20 (game #709).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #710) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TRASH

PATCH

LAPTOP

BAR

REFUSE

MUSIC

COMPACT

DESKTOP

CLAM

BLOCK

TABLET

PICTURES

CREAM

WAFFLE IRON

DENY

SPRAY

NYT Connections today (game #710) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: No way in

No way in GREEN: Computer storage

Computer storage BLUE: Pharmacy products

Pharmacy products PURPLE: Type of hinge

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #710) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PROHIBIT, AS ENTRY

GREEN: FOLDERS ON A MAC

BLUE: MEDICINE FORMATS

PURPLE: THINGS THAT OPEN LIKE A CLAM

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #710) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #710, are…

YELLOW: PROHIBIT, AS ENTRY BAR, BLOCK, DENY, REFUSE

BAR, BLOCK, DENY, REFUSE GREEN: FOLDERS ON A MAC DESKTOP, MUSIC, PICTURES, TRASH

DESKTOP, MUSIC, PICTURES, TRASH BLUE: MEDICINE FORMATS CREAM, PATCH, SPRAY, TABLET

CREAM, PATCH, SPRAY, TABLET PURPLE: THINGS THAT OPEN LIKE A CLAM CLAM, COMPACT, LAPTOP, WAFFLE IRON

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I found this Connections to be the easiest for a while – possibly because I own a MacBook that opens like a clam, and I'm forever blocking people, and I take a lot of medicine.

Including CLAM in the category THINGS THAT OPEN LIKE A CLAM seems like a bit of a cheat and not a very Connections thing to do, but I’m struggling to think what could take its place other than describing very particular brands of backpack that open that way rather than the traditional duffel bag style.

Still, it helped me get a purple group very early, which made me feel clever, so zero complaints from me.

I’m guessing that some PC users may have found FOLDERS ON A MAC puzzling through pure dint of the fact that they find anything to do with a Mac puzzling.

As a user of both operating systems I can reveal that having a “recycle bin” instead of TRASH aside they are both the same. Especially if you are just using them to play Connections on!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, May 20, game #709)

YELLOW: ACCOUNT BOOK LEDGER, LOG, RECORD, REGISTER

LEDGER, LOG, RECORD, REGISTER GREEN: SEEN IN A BARN BALE, HORSE, PITCHFORK, TROUGH

BALE, HORSE, PITCHFORK, TROUGH BLUE: DETECTIVES OF KID-LIT BROWN, DREW, HARDY, HOLMES

BROWN, DREW, HARDY, HOLMES PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "BED" CANOPY, DAY, MURPHY, WATER