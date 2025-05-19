Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, May 19 (game #708).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #709) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LEDGER

DAY

BROWN

HORSE

WATER

HARDY

LOG

MURPHY

BALE

DREW

CANOPY

RECORD

TROUGH

REGISTER

HOLMES

PITCHFORK

NYT Connections today (game #709) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Written down

Written down GREEN: Found in the same farm building

Found in the same farm building BLUE: Family friendly sleuths

Family friendly sleuths PURPLE: Add a word you sleep on

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #709) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ACCOUNT BOOK

GREEN: SEEN IN A BARN

BLUE: DETECTIVES OF KID-LIT

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "BED"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #709) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #709, are…

YELLOW: ACCOUNT BOOK LEDGER, LOG, RECORD, REGISTER

LEDGER, LOG, RECORD, REGISTER GREEN: SEEN IN A BARN BALE, HORSE, PITCHFORK, TROUGH

BALE, HORSE, PITCHFORK, TROUGH BLUE: DETECTIVES OF KID-LIT BROWN, DREW, HARDY, HOLMES

BROWN, DREW, HARDY, HOLMES PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "BED" CANOPY, DAY, MURPHY, WATER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

After getting ACCOUNT BOOK fairly quickly I fell down a hole.

First, I managed to convince myself that Tom HARDY, Christian BALE, Eddie MURPHY, and Katie HOLMES had all appeared in a film together. They haven't, but Hardy and Bale both starred in The Dark Knight Rises of course.

I wasted another stab in the dark by swapping out Murphy and Holmes for BROWN and DAY without truly knowing why.

Ditching this wild goose chase, I got on the right track with BALE, HORSE and PITCHFORK, but had WATER instead of TROUGH. It was then a case of basic-level deduction to find DETECTIVES OF KID-LIT

I got there in the end. Phew!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, May 19, game #708)

YELLOW: FUNDRAISING EVENT BALL, BENEFIT, FUNCTION, GALA

BALL, BENEFIT, FUNCTION, GALA GREEN: SPACES ON A MONOPOLY BOARD AVENUE, CHANCE, RAILROAD, UTILITY

AVENUE, CHANCE, RAILROAD, UTILITY BLUE: FEATURES OF A TOOTHED WHALE BLUBBER, FLIPPER, FLUKE, MELON

BLUBBER, FLIPPER, FLUKE, MELON PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PARTS OF THE FOOT BAWL, HEAL, SOUL, TOW