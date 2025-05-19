Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, May 19 (game #442).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #443) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Oh, of course!

NYT Strands today (game #443) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SLIPPERS

ZIPPERS

DIPPERS

DUETS

STRESS

POET

NYT Strands today (game #443) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #443) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 3rd row Last side: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #443) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #443, are…

DESSERT

SOUP

SALAD

CHEESE

APPETIZERS

ENTREE

SPANGRAM: FINE DINING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s Spangram didn’t eat the board like yesterday's 15-letter long yellow beasty, as we were presented with a half a dozen words connected to the noble pursuit of FINE DINING – yes, of course.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I once went for a meal that consisted of 12 courses, each one introduced by a small description by the waiter as delicacies of foam and shards of fermentation and leaves of local foraging were presented on a variety of alternatives to plates – a slate slab, some glass, a wooden block. All 12 courses could be described as an ENTREE or APPETIZERS.

DESSERT was the first word I found, then SOUP and it immediately triggered thoughts of my favourite song about food – I Can’t Go Back to Savoury Now by John Shuttleworth. It defies description but trust me it’s an earworm you’ll be singing for life should you make the mistake of going too early with your pudding.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, May 19, game #442)

MACKEREL

TROUT

SALMON

SNAPPER

HALIBUT

SPANGRAM: SOMETHINGS FISHY