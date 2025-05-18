Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, May 18 (game #707).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #708) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MELON

BALL

CHANCE

BAWL

SOUL

BLUBBER

FUNCTION

FLUKE

UTILITY

TOW

AVENUE

BENEFIT

FLIPPER

RAILROAD

GALA

HEAL

NYT Connections today (game #708) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Big bash

Big bash GREEN: Do not pass Go

Do not pass Go BLUE: Parts of a marine mammal

Parts of a marine mammal PURPLE: Sound like body parts

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #708) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FUNDRAISING EVENT

GREEN: SPACES ON A MONOPOLY BOARD

BLUE: FEATURES OF A TOOTHED WHALE

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PARTS OF THE FOOT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #708) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #708, are…

YELLOW: FUNDRAISING EVENT BALL, BENEFIT, FUNCTION, GALA

BALL, BENEFIT, FUNCTION, GALA GREEN: SPACES ON A MONOPOLY BOARD AVENUE, CHANCE, RAILROAD, UTILITY

AVENUE, CHANCE, RAILROAD, UTILITY BLUE: FEATURES OF A TOOTHED WHALE BLUBBER, FLIPPER, FLUKE, MELON

BLUBBER, FLIPPER, FLUKE, MELON PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PARTS OF THE FOOT BAWL, HEAL, SOUL, TOW

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

After getting FUNDRAISING EVENT quite quickly I struggled to move forward and started shuffling the 12 remaining words. First, I thought that there was a group where luck was the connection – but I couldn’t get beyond FLUKE and CHANCE.

Then I guessed that BLUBBER and FLIPPER must be part of a group to do with marine biology. Out of sheer luck I added FLUKE and BAWL and got “one away”, so swapped the latter for MELON – which I now know is the name given for the tissue found in the foreheads of toothed whales. Every day’s a school day.

I am of course kicking myself with my heel, sole and toes that I didn’t get the relatively straightforward HOMOPHONES OF PARTS OF THE FOOT.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, May 18, game #707)

YELLOW: TASKS FOR A STUDENT ASSIGNMENT, DRILL, EXERCISE, LESSON

ASSIGNMENT, DRILL, EXERCISE, LESSON GREEN: ENCOURAGING RESPONSES IN A GUESSING GAME ALMOST, CLOSE, NOT QUITE, WARM

ALMOST, CLOSE, NOT QUITE, WARM BLUE: UP FOR ANYTHING EASY, FLEXIBLE, GAME, OPEN

EASY, FLEXIBLE, GAME, OPEN PURPLE: WHAT "A" MIGHT MEAN AREA, ATHLETIC, EXCELLENT, ONE