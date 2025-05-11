Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, May 11 (game #700).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #701) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

VISIT

BANK

WALLET

HIT

SMACK

ATM

CASH REGISTER

BOUNCE

CLICK

TIP JAR

PURSE

CAROM

CURL

PAGE VIEW

RICOCHET

PUCKER

NYT Connections today (game #701) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Cash holders

Cash holders GREEN: Coming back again

Coming back again BLUE: Users is another

Users is another PURPLE: Kiss chase!

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #701) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PLACES TO FIND PAPER MONEY

GREEN: REBOUND

BLUE: THINGS TRACKED BY WEB ANALYTICS

PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH YOUR LIPS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #701) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #701, are…

PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH YOUR LIPS CURL, PUCKER, PURSE, SMACK

CURL, PUCKER, PURSE, SMACK BLUE: THINGS TRACKED BY WEB ANALYTICS CLICK, HIT, PAGE VIEW, VISIT

CLICK, HIT, PAGE VIEW, VISIT GREEN: REBOUND BANK, BOUNCE, CAROM, RICOCHET

BANK, BOUNCE, CAROM, RICOCHET YELLOW: PLACES TO FIND PAPER MONEY ATM, CASH REGISTER, TIP JAR, WALLET

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

I solved today's NYT Connections in the hallowed 'reverse rainbow' order, but it was tough going.

Those dastardly puzzle setters at the NYT threw in plenty of red herrings, with PLACES TO FIND PAPER MONEY a particular problem. It all looked so easy early on – I spotted ATM, CASH REGISTER, TIP JAR and WALLET right away. But I also had PURSE and BANK, and couldn't decide which four of those six went together.

My idea was that they would be 'places you can keep money' – meaning BANK would be in there, but not TIP JAR or ATM – or 'places you can get money from', which would mean including BANK and PURSE, but not TIP JAR or CASH REGISTER (unless you are a store assistant, of course).

After two mistakes on that yellow group I moved on, and solved the more difficult purple, blue and green groups, meaning I got the supposedly easiest one last by default. Maybe my brain was just working backwards today.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, May 11, game #700)

YELLOW: MAKE HAPPY DELIGHT, PLEASE, SUIT, TICKLE

DELIGHT, PLEASE, SUIT, TICKLE GREEN: EVADE DODGE, DUCK, SHAKE, SKIRT

DODGE, DUCK, SHAKE, SKIRT BLUE: COMMON VIDEO GAME FEATURES BOSS, HEALTH, LEVEL, POWER-UP

BOSS, HEALTH, LEVEL, POWER-UP PURPLE: MOTHER ___ EARTH, GOOSE, MAY I, SUPERIOR