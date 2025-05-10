Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, May 10 (game #699).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #700) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BOSS

GOOSE

TICKLE

SUIT

DUCK

HEALTH

SHAKE

SKIRT

PLEASE

MAY I

SUPERIOR

LEVEL

DODGE

DELIGHT

EARTH

POWER-UP

NYT Connections today (game #700) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Put a smile on your face

Put a smile on your face GREEN: Watch out

Watch out BLUE: Mario must haves

Mario must haves PURPLE: [Not a father] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #700) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MAKE HAPPY

GREEN: EVADE

BLUE: COMMON VIDEO GAME FEATURES

PURPLE: MOTHER ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #700) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #700, are…

YELLOW: MAKE HAPPY DELIGHT, PLEASE, SUIT, TICKLE

DELIGHT, PLEASE, SUIT, TICKLE GREEN: EVADE DODGE, DUCK, SHAKE, SKIRT

DODGE, DUCK, SHAKE, SKIRT BLUE: COMMON VIDEO GAME FEATURES BOSS, HEALTH, LEVEL, POWER-UP

BOSS, HEALTH, LEVEL, POWER-UP PURPLE: MOTHER ___ EARTH, GOOSE, MAY I, SUPERIOR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I might be missing something here (in fact I am definitely missing something here) but what on earth does MOTHER MAY I mean? That one caught me out today, which was a shame because otherwise I spotted all of the elements of the MOTHER ___ group, EARTH, GOOSE and SUPERIOR, which would have given me purple before any of the others.

As it happened I only solved that one by default, but fortunately none of the other groups were too tricky either. I got blue, COMMON VIDEO GAME FEATURES first – POWER-UP and LEVEL made it too obvious – then whizzed through yellow and green without any problems. If only they were all so easy.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

