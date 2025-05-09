Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, May 9 (game #698).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #699) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BEANS

MINUS

LOVE

ENERGY

ZIP

BEST

COMIC

SANS

SINCERELY

WANTING

BACON

SUNSET

ABSENT

LANDING

CHEERS

PEP

NYT Connections today (game #699) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Dear endings

Dear endings GREEN: Missing something

Missing something BLUE: Full of it

Full of it PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “grip”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #699) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LETTER SIGN-OFFS

GREEN: WITHOUT

BLUE: VIGOR

PURPLE: __ STRIP

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #699) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #699, are…

YELLOW: LETTER SIGN-OFFS BEST, CHEERS, LOVE, SINCERELY

BEST, CHEERS, LOVE, SINCERELY GREEN: WITHOUT ABSENT, MINUS, SANS, WANTING

ABSENT, MINUS, SANS, WANTING BLUE: VIGOR BEANS, ENERGY, PEP, ZIP

BEANS, ENERGY, PEP, ZIP PURPLE: __ STRIP BACON, COMIC, LANDING, SUNSET

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I had cooked breakfast on my mind today, so I’m annoyed that i didn’t get the purple group and particularly BACON STRIP.

That said, this was quite a straightforward game, missing any of the normal traps. Indeed you could say it was ABSENT, MINUS, SANS and WANTING of its usual trickery, with Comic Sans the only gag pairing (unless I missed one).

Out of the four groups, the one that was ranked easiest – LETTER SIGN-OFFS – had the potential to be the trickiest considering how old-fashioned ending a letter SINCERELY is.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that I’d wrestle over writing that or faithfully at the end of job applications. Now, BEST is the only way to go – or whatever our AI pals think.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, May 9, game #698)

YELLOW: TV DISPLAY SETTINGS BRIGHTNESS, COLOR, CONTRAST, TINT

BRIGHTNESS, COLOR, CONTRAST, TINT GREEN: FUZZY, AS A MEMORY DIM, FAINT, REMOTE, VAGUE

DIM, FAINT, REMOTE, VAGUE BLUE: RESULTS OF SOME ARITHMETIC DIFFERENCE, PRODUCT, QUOTIENT, SUM

DIFFERENCE, PRODUCT, QUOTIENT, SUM PURPLE: WINDOW TREATMENTS IN THE SINGULAR BLIND, DRAPE, SHADE, SHUTTER