Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #692) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SMOKE

SHELL

FIRE

MILK

CREAM

COMP

HELL

LIT

SICK

LICK

PASTE

NETI

ORGO

ILL

WELL

DOPE

NYT Connections today (game #692) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Amazing

Amazing GREEN: Well beaten

Well beaten BLUE: Drop the last two letters for link

Drop the last two letters for link PURPLE: Drop the last letter for link

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #692) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: AWESOME

GREEN: DEFEAT SOUNDLY

BLUE: "WILL" CONTRACTIONS WITHOUT THE APOSTROPHE

PURPLE: URL ENDINGS PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #692) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #692, are…

YELLOW: AWESOME DOPE, FIRE, LIT, SICK

DOPE, FIRE, LIT, SICK GREEN: DEFEAT SOUNDLY CREAM, LICK, PASTE, SMOKE

CREAM, LICK, PASTE, SMOKE BLUE: "WILL" CONTRACTIONS WITHOUT THE APOSTROPHE

HELL, ILL, SHELL, WELL

PURPLE: URL ENDINGS PLUS A LETTER COMP, MILK, NETI, ORGO

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

My mistakes today came in thinking that there was a cooking group. I was trying to think of some kind of food preparation that involved SHELLing, CREAMing, turning into a PASTE. To make some sauces you make a WELL in flour, so I included that. I had MILK for another guess and FIRE in another.

Fortunately, I saw sense and more importantly the various slang words for AWESOME and DEFEAT SOUNDLY.

I see the “WILL CONTRACTIONS WITHOUT THE APOSTROPHE" (He’ll, I’ll, She’ll, We’ll) now, but in truth I put them together because they all ended LL.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

