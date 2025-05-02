Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, May 2 (game #425).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #426) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Say "ah"

NYT Strands today (game #426) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOOTY

ROPES

STING

RING

SEEP

ROOST

NYT Strands today (game #426) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #426) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #426) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #426, are…

GAUZE

TAPE

SYRINGE

STETHOSCOPE

THERMOMETER

SPANGRAM: DOCTORS KIT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

After a run of easy editions today’s Strands presented a challenge – well, it did for me at least.

I had to resort to a couple of hints to complete the puzzle and was presented with two piles of letters that ended up being STETHOSCOPE and THERMOMETER. They should have gone all the way and included a sphygmomanometer.

Today’s theme did, of course, trigger memories of pretending to be badly injured so that my daughters could rush me to their cardboard ER and perform a variety of experimental surgical procedures on me with their plastic DOCTOR’S KIT. Fortunately, I survived without too many scars.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, May 2, game #425)

WARBLER

LARK

SPARROW

WREN

CARDINAL

CHICKADEE

SPANGRAM: SONGBIRDS