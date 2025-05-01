Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, May 1 (game #424).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #425) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What a trill!

NYT Strands today (game #425) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SEEK

CROWS

BIND

LAID

GLAD

SOCK

NYT Strands today (game #425) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #425) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 3rd row Last side: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #425) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #425, are…

WARBLER

LARK

SPARROW

WREN

CARDINAL

CHICKADEE

SPANGRAM: SONGBIRDS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’ve just spent a very happy few minutes listening to all of these SONGBIRDS on YouTube.

Living in the city, I don’t really hear that many birds – apart from pigeons coo-ing and the crazy people on our street with a rooster (fortunately, he’s a bit lazy and doesn’t start his roostering until about 11am).

Of all the birds in the search, my favorite is the CARDINAL, which not only looks fantastic but also has quite the repertoire of repeated songs. I’m also a fan of the CHICKADEE, which really should be called the chickadee-dee seeing as they’re so keen on repeated whistles.

All in all, a very straightforward Strands with little in the way of confusing words or patterns. Not exactly a trill-er, but very calming.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, May 1, game #424)

SKATEBOARD

BICYCLE

ROLLERBLADES

SCOOTER

WAGON

SPANGRAM: WHEELIE