Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #424) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I get around

NYT Strands today (game #424) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STEAR

ROAST

SORE

DORK

COAL

SCORE

NYT Strands today (game #424) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #424) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #424) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #424, are…

SKATEBOARD

BICYCLE

ROLLERBLADES

SCOOTER

WAGON

SPANGRAM: WHEELIE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I don’t think I will ever fail to be impressed by the sight of someone popping a WHEELIE.

Perhaps because I’ve never been able to do it myself, I view it as some kind of low-level super power – not that it would be much use in a crime-fighting scenario.

The other day I saw someone riding a BICYCLE with no hands while eating from a bag of chips. Less spectacular, but full marks from me. Yet exactly the kind of thing my dad would have told me off about and muttered something along the lines of “you’ll be laughing when you break both of your legs”.

Anyway, I digress away from one of Strands’ easier days, with little in the way of stunts or odd words to get the hump about. A freewheeling kind of day, in fact.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

