SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #690) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

POCKET

SHAKE

PURSE

PAN

POT

DOLLY

FUN

PRIZE

TRAVEL

BREAK

BITE

KICK

ZOOM

DROP

REWARD

TILT

NYT Connections today (game #690) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: What you get for being champ

What you get for being champ GREEN: Cut it out

Cut it out BLUE: Film-making

Film-making PURPLE: Miniature versions

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #690) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WINNINGS

GREEN: STOP, AS A HABIT

BLUE: MOVIE CAMERA VERBS

PURPLE: WORDS THAT PRECEDE "-SIZE" TO MEAN SMALL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #690) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #690, are…

YELLOW: WINNINGS POT, PRIZE, PURSE, REWARD

POT, PRIZE, PURSE, REWARD GREEN: STOP, AS A HABIT BREAK, DROP, KICK, SHAKE

BREAK, DROP, KICK, SHAKE BLUE: MOVIE CAMERA VERBS DOLLY, PAN, TILT, ZOOM

DOLLY, PAN, TILT, ZOOM PURPLE: WORDS THAT PRECEDE "-SIZE" TO MEAN SMALL BITE, FUN, POCKET, TRAVEL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

All three of my mistakes came in the same group: MOVIE CAMERA VERBS.

My first hunch when I saw the grid of 16 words was that there was a group about photography, but I kept getting it wrong – at first thinking it was Photoshop tools, then something to do with special effects.

It wasn’t until I’d trimmed my options down to eight words that I realised DOLLY was a movie-making word, although I didn’t realise it was a type of shot; I thought the equipment was a dolly.

A frustrating round, then, even more so as I missed a purple group that I really should have got. Roll on tomorrow.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, April 30, game #689)

YELLOW: PARTS OF A SHOE HEEL, SOLE, TONGUE, UPPER

HEEL, SOLE, TONGUE, UPPER GREEN: ACCOMMODATION CAPACITY, CHAIRS, ROOM, SEATING

CAPACITY, CHAIRS, ROOM, SEATING BLUE: REPUTATION FACE, IMAGE, REGARD, STANDING

FACE, IMAGE, REGARD, STANDING PURPLE: ENDING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "YUCK" DYNASTY, ENGROSS, GIMMICK, MILDEW