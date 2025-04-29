Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, April 29 (game #688).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #689) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HEEL

ROOM

DYNASTY

FACE

GIMMICK

STANDING

SEATING

MILDEW

UPPER

SOLE

REGARD

CHAIRS

CAPACITY

ENGROSS

TONGUE

IMAGE

NYT Connections today (game #689) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Think feet first

Think feet first GREEN: Lodging

Lodging BLUE: Your honor

Your honor PURPLE: Look for disgust

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #689) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A SHOE

GREEN: ACCOMMODATION

BLUE: REPUTATION

PURPLE: ENDING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "YUCK"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #689) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #689, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A SHOE HEEL, SOLE, TONGUE, UPPER

HEEL, SOLE, TONGUE, UPPER GREEN: ACCOMMODATION CAPACITY, CHAIRS, ROOM, SEATING

CAPACITY, CHAIRS, ROOM, SEATING BLUE: REPUTATION FACE, IMAGE, REGARD, STANDING

FACE, IMAGE, REGARD, STANDING PURPLE: ENDING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "YUCK" DYNASTY, ENGROSS, GIMMICK, MILDEW

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I made just one mistake today, but I'm classing this as a dirty win as I had no idea what any of the categories were and had zero confidence throughout that any of my four word groups were correct.

At first I saw 16 random words with only three very tenuous links – SOLE and HEEL (soul and heal), CAPACITY and SEATING (theaters), REGARD and STANDING (class system). Instead, I fudged similar-sounding groups together and somehow fluked through.

My mistake came with the final two groups. For reasons I can’t even explain I had ENGROSS wrong but the other three words correct. When I got “one away” I swapped in TONGUE and kicked myself that I’d failed to see this group, at least.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

