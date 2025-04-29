Looking for a different day? A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, April 29 (game #1191).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,100 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1192) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1192) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #1192) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1192) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1192) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • B • T • A • D

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1192) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1192, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BATON

TORSO

ANNEX

DROWN

This Quordle was really hard work.

Fortunately, to begin, I was faced with a word that had to end ATON, so had no choice but to guess BATON.

However, the next three words were less straightforward. I got TORSO after deducing that TOR was the most obvious letter combination for the start of the word, and I got DROWN by thinking the same with DRO.

No logic was going to help me with ANNEX, but I’m delighted that it only took me one wrong turn before I guessed correctly.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1192) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1192, are…

UNDER

BLUFF

WAIVE

SHAPE

Quordle answers: The past 20