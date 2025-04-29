Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, April 29 (game #422).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #423) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Best in class

NYT Strands today (game #423) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DOOM

SEED

SLUR

MORBID

LIME

SLATE

NYT Strands today (game #423) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #423) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #423) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #423, are…

EYES

DRESSED

SMILE

COUPLE

ATHLETE

FRIENDS

HAIR

SPANGRAM: YEARBOOK

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

It took me a long time to realize that today’s Strands search was YEARBOOK, or to be precise senior superlatives in yearbooks.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first correct word I got was EYES, so I thought we could be looking for dogs, which was my initial hunch from the theme “best in class” – although the "best in show" search was not that long ago, so it would have been a quick repeat.

Thankfully, being British and extremely senior I didn’t have to go through the humiliation of yearbooks and having my mullet forever enshrined in print.

Although I get their charm as time capsules, I know I would have been voted “Most likely to bluff their way through life” rather than any of the ego-boosting categories in today’s search.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, April 29, game #422)

TACO

TORTOISE

WALNUT

NUCLEUS

NAUTILUS

ARMADILLO

SPANGRAM: SHELLS