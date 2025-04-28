Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, April 28 (game #421).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #422) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I've got you covered

NYT Strands today (game #422) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

COAT

SETTLE

MATCH

TROT

SITE

DOLL

NYT Strands today (game #422) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 6 letters

NYT Strands today (game #422) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 5th row Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #422) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #422, are…

TACO

TORTOISE

WALNUT

NUCLEUS

NAUTILUS

ARMADILLO

SPANGRAM: SHELLS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I found today’s Strands one of the most challenging for a while and needed a couple of hints to get me across the line – and even with the hints I found it difficult to see NUCLEUS and NAUTILUS.

“I've got you covered” immediately had me thinking about coverings and cases, but I didn’t immediately think we were looking for SHELLS.

The first word I saw in the grid was coat, which I thought was certain to be one of the words we were searching for.

Instead, it was an anagram of coat that was correct and TACO confused me even more. TORTOISE firmed up the theme, but after getting the Spangram and WALNUT I drew a blank.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, April 28, game #421)

SPILL

TOPPLE

SLIP

FALTER

BLUNDER

STUMBLE

SPANGRAM: WHOOPSIE DAISY