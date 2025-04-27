Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, April 27 (game #420).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #421) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… My bad!

NYT Strands today (game #421) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BLADE

NUMB

DIAL

POWER

STEAL

HOOPS

NYT Strands today (game #421) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #421) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 4th row Last side: left, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #421) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #421, are…

SPILL

TOPPLE

SLIP

FALTER

BLUNDER

STUMBLE

SPANGRAM: WHOOPSIE DAISY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I am such a clumsy person that if I enter a store filled with breakable objects I will immediately reverse back out. Once, fearful of my propensity towards calamity, I removed my backpack in a souvenir store and in the process it grazed against a display of lucky china cats, which cascaded to the floor, breaking about six of them.

I did not BLUNDER through today’s search, though. In fact, it was one of the easiest for a while and one of those rare editions of Strands where finding the hint words for this page was tougher than finding the answers.

The Spangram was quite a throwback, the sort of thing an elderly aunt might say. It wasn’t what came out of my mouth when I knocked over those cats and cursed myself for life.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

