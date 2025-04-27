Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, April 27 (game #686).

NYT Connections today (game #687) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MOUSSE

DRAIN

BARE

TIRE

HAIR

BORE

TIRE MARK

EXHAUST

PLAIN

SPRAY

SPARE

FIBER

WAX

SIMPLE

FINGERPRINT

GEL

NYT Connections today (game #687) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: For styling

For styling GREEN: Pared back

Pared back BLUE: Vital evidence

Vital evidence PURPLE: Pooped

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #687) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HAIR PRODUCTS

GREEN: AUSTERE

BLUE: CLUES AT A CRIME SCENE

PURPLE: WEARY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #687) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #687, are…

YELLOW: HAIR PRODUCTS GEL, MOUSSE, SPRAY, WAX

GEL, MOUSSE, SPRAY, WAX GREEN: AUSTERE BARE, PLAIN, SIMPLE, SPARE

BARE, PLAIN, SIMPLE, SPARE BLUE: CLUES AT A CRIME SCENE FIBER, FINGERPRINT, HAIR, TIRE MARK

FIBER, FINGERPRINT, HAIR, TIRE MARK PURPLE: WEARY BORE, DRAIN, EXHAUST, TIRE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’m sure I wasn’t alone in thinking car parts could be a common thread today, with EXHAUST and TIRE leading my thinking. Instead, it was the other meaning of both those words that made up a group.

I’m staggered that I got a purple group so early in the game. Usually it’s the quartet that baffles me and that I solve last when there are no other alternatives, but today it seemed rather obvious.

CLUES AT A CRIME SCENE was trickier, but thoughts that they were all things that could identify us led me to connect this group.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, April 27, game #686)

YELLOW: CALCULATOR BUTTONS EQUALS, MINUS, PERCENT, TIMES

EQUALS, MINUS, PERCENT, TIMES GREEN: AMOUNTS OF HAIR LOCK, SHOCK, THATCH, TUFT

LOCK, SHOCK, THATCH, TUFT BLUE: SALTY SNACK UNIT COMBO, GOLDFISH, RUFFLE, TAKI

COMBO, GOLDFISH, RUFFLE, TAKI PURPLE: SWEDISH ____ CHEF, FISH, MASSAGE, MEATBALL