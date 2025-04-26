Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, April 26 (game #685).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #686) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MASSAGE

TIMES

RUFFLE

FISH

PERCENT

SHOCK

MEATBALL

GOLDFISH

COMBO

LOCK

EQUALS

THATCH

CHEF

MINUS

TUFT

TAKI

NYT Connections today (game #686) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Sums

Sums GREEN: Various quantities of something you get cut

Various quantities of something you get cut BLUE: Savoury bites

Savoury bites PURPLE: From a cold European country

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #686) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CALCULATOR BUTTONS

GREEN: AMOUNTS OF HAIR

BLUE: SALTY SNACK UNIT

PURPLE: SWEDISH ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #686) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #686, are…

YELLOW: CALCULATOR BUTTONS EQUALS, MINUS, PERCENT, TIMES

EQUALS, MINUS, PERCENT, TIMES GREEN: AMOUNTS OF HAIR LOCK, SHOCK, THATCH, TUFT

LOCK, SHOCK, THATCH, TUFT BLUE: SALTY SNACK UNIT COMBO, GOLDFISH, RUFFLE, TAKI

COMBO, GOLDFISH, RUFFLE, TAKI PURPLE: SWEDISH ____ CHEF, FISH, MASSAGE, MEATBALL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I regularly use a calculator, have copious amounts of hair on my head, love a salty snack, and regularly shop at Ikea, yet I found today’s puzzle utterly baffling.

CALCULATOR BUTTONS I got straight away, but then came the collapse. First, I thought that there was a group of Victorian authors that I knew nothing about – so I linked LOCK, THATCH, TAKI and TUFT.

I got the "one away!" alert, but still didn’t think about hair and instead persisted with my literature hunch and swapped THATCH for RUFFLE.

After finally getting AMOUNTS OF HAIR I still faltered with just two groups to get – first thinking there was something about bowls. In my defense, cultural difference again thwarted me, as the majority of the products referenced as a SALTY SNACK UNIT, as well as SWEDISH FISH, are rare delicacies in the UK.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

