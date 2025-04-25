Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, April 25 (game #684).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below.

NYT Connections today (game #685) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GLEN

GARY

ROSS

COLOR

HOPE

HOLLOW

SHADE

LUBE

DELL

DOLE

GENRE

TONE

HUE

DRE

DALE

MARLEY

NYT Connections today (game #685) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Pigment

Pigment GREEN: Landscape

Landscape BLUE: Short version of Robert

Short version of Robert PURPLE: Jumbled letters

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #685) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TINT

GREEN: VALLEY

BLUE: BOBS

PURPLE: COLOR ANAGRAMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #685) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #685, are…

YELLOW: TINT COLOR, HUE, SHADE, TONE

COLOR, HUE, SHADE, TONE GREEN: VALLEY DALE, DELL, GLEN, HOLLOW

DALE, DELL, GLEN, HOLLOW BLUE: BOBS DOLE, HOPE, MARLEY, ROSS

DOLE, HOPE, MARLEY, ROSS PURPLE: COLOR ANAGRAMS DRE, GARY, GENRE, LUBE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I didn’t make any mistakes today, but I wasn't fully confident in any of the groups.

For TINT, I felt COLOR was too on the nose and perhaps one of the other words completed the quartet.

For what became VALLEY, I thought I was just looking for geographical terms and thought that ROSS, which is used to describe rocky headlands, could have been included. And, although I knew I was looking for famous BOBS, I did wonder whether Dr DRE’s first name was Bob and if he should join MARLEY and HOPE.

In hindsight, PURPLE should have been the most gettable group, but anagrams didn’t occur to me at all.

Incidentally, nice to see a nod to the incredible film Glengarry Glen Ross hidden in today’s puzzle.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, April 25, game #684)

YELLOW: GUM FLAVORS BUBBLEGUM, CINNAMON, MENTHOL, WINTERGREEN

BUBBLEGUM, CINNAMON, MENTHOL, WINTERGREEN GREEN: STARTING POINT CATALYST, LAUNCHPAD, SPARK, SPRINGBOARD

CATALYST, LAUNCHPAD, SPARK, SPRINGBOARD BLUE: GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SONGS AUTUMN LEAVES, SUMMERTIME, UNFORGETTABLE, WITCHCRAFT

AUTUMN LEAVES, SUMMERTIME, UNFORGETTABLE, WITCHCRAFT PURPLE: ___ TUBE FALLOPIAN, INNER, TEST, VACUUM