Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #419) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Face time

NYT Strands today (game #419) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DAPPER

ZERO

PURE

RIPE

PRUNE

DREAM

NYT Strands today (game #419) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #419) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #419) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #419, are…

POWDER

BRONZER

PRIMER

CONCEALER

FOUNDATION

SPANGRAM: MAKEUP EXAM

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I really struggled with today’s search and needed a couple of hints to set me on my way. That said, I also struggled to find that many hint words – "exam" was one of them, but I didn’t spot that it could be part of the spangram.

There were also some fun switchbacks today, with BRONZER particularly difficult to connect together.

It was a similar confusing story trying to work out what the Spangram meant. Is mastering the application of these facial products essential to avoiding being a beauty school dropout?

Fortunately, Google helped me see the double meaning of make-up exam being the name of an examination given to someone who has missed or failed a test.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

