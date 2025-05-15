Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, May 15 (game #704).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #705) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RODEO

HOURGLASS

KUBRICK

SUNSET

TREE

SCRAP

WALL STREET

VINE

MICHAEL JORDAN

HOLLYWOOD

HERB

TAURUS

END

SHRUB

NEUROPLASTIC

DISSOLVE

NYT Connections today (game #705) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Greenery

Greenery GREEN: It’s over

It’s over BLUE: An animal connects them

An animal connects them PURPLE: Hidden raw materials

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #705) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF PLANTS

GREEN: DISCONTINUE

BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH BULLS

PURPLE: ENDING WITH BUILDING MATERIALS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #705) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #705, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF PLANTS HERB, SHRUB, TREE, VINE

HERB, SHRUB, TREE, VINE GREEN: DISCONTINUE DISSOLVE, END, SCRAP, SUNSET

DISSOLVE, END, SCRAP, SUNSET BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH BULLS MICHAEL JORDAN, RODEO, TAURUS, WALL STREET

MICHAEL JORDAN, RODEO, TAURUS, WALL STREET PURPLE: ENDING WITH BUILDING MATERIALS HOLLYWOOD, HOURGLASS, KUBRICK, NEUROPLASTIC

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Seeing HOLLYWOOD and VINE beside each other along with SUNSET convinced me we were looking for famous Los Angeles streets.

Unable to think of a fourth I added KUBRICK to the group, reasoning that the great director must have a road named after him somewhere – it turns out he does, but Stanley Kubrick Avenue is in Denham just outside of London, England rather than California.

After this ding I went for the more obvious KINDS OF PLANTS and DISCONTINUE – which discontinued my search for streets.

I failed to see the very obvious connection with MICHAEL JORDAN and BULLS – a classic Connections group of four very different things with something in common – but instead saw the less obvious ENDING WITH BUILDING MATERIALS after staring at the word HOURGLASS for far too long.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

