Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #706) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MACARONI

ANIMAL

KING

MAIL

RULER

SCOOTER

PLANT

EMPEROR

BEAKER

BACTERIA

COMMERCE

SYRINGE

FUNGUS

SIGNATURE

CHINSTRAP

PROTRACTOR

NYT Connections today (game #706) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Classification of organisms

Classification of organisms GREEN: Tools to measure

Tools to measure BLUE: Varieties of flightless bird

Varieties of flightless bird PURPLE: Precede with a letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #706) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MEMBER OF A KINGDOM IN TAXONOMY

GREEN: GRADUATED INSTRUMENTS

BLUE: KINDS OF PENGUINS

PURPLE: "E" THINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #706) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #706, are…

YELLOW: MEMBER OF A KINGDOM IN TAXONOMY ANIMAL, BACTERIA, FUNGUS, PLANT

ANIMAL, BACTERIA, FUNGUS, PLANT GREEN: GRADUATED INSTRUMENTS BEAKER, PROTRACTOR, RULER, SYRINGE

BEAKER, PROTRACTOR, RULER, SYRINGE BLUE: KINDS OF PENGUINS CHINSTRAP, EMPEROR, KING, MACARONI

CHINSTRAP, EMPEROR, KING, MACARONI PURPLE: "E" THINGS COMMERCE, MAIL, SCOOTER, SIGNATURE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A clear run for me today. My only hesitation was over KINDS OF PENGUINS, as I knew CHINSTRAP, EMPEROR and KING but took a guess with MACARONI as there seemed no likely alternatives.

Meanwhile, I got the group MEMBER OF A KINGDOM IN TAXONOMY thinking the four words described an evolutionary scale from BACTERIA to FUNGUS to PLANT to ANIMAL. Wrong, but also right.

“E” THINGS is somewhat of a cruel category as there are hundreds of products that have the same prefix. In fact, think of anything and it’s likely that there’s also an “E” version of it – from eAlarm to E-Zips.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

