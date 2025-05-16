Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, May 16 (game #439).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #440) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… She's got game

NYT Strands today (game #440) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RALLY

SORT

VETO

SEEM

MASK

BRUT

NYT Strands today (game #440) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #440) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #440) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #440, are…

LYNX

WINGS

STORM

LIBERTY

DREAM

FEVER

MERCURY

SPANGRAM: BASKETBALL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

In my ignorance I thought we were looking for female game characters – and being unfamiliar with game characters male and female, I thought LYNX (which I got from a hint) sounded like a possibility.

It wasn’t until I tapped out the spangram that the penny dropped and I realized we were looking for WNBA team names to coincide with the start of the 2025 season.

Today’s search didn’t include the best-named and newest team to join the league – the Golden State Valkyries.

In Norse mythology, a valkyrie (which means 'chooser of the slain') is a female figure who guides souls of the dead to the god Odin's hall Valhalla. I don’t quite know how this translates to basketball prowess, but it sounds good. Maybe they’ll arrive on court in a longboat.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, May 16, game #439)

GOWN

PHOTO

SPEECH

DIPLOMA

TASSEL

PROCESSION

SPANGRAM: GRADUATION