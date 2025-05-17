Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, May 17 (game #440).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #441) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Riding the wind

NYT Strands today (game #441) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STING

HAIL

DUET

MILE

TALL

BLOG

NYT Strands today (game #441) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #441) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #441) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #441, are…

HELM

MAST

RIGGING

KEEL

TILLER

HULL

RUDDER

STERN

SPANGRAM: SAILBOAT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Top marks, NYT, for giving us a Strands spangram that looks like a bright yellow SAILBOAT against a clear blue sky. Well, it does if you squint a bit.

Although today’s edition was, indeed, plain sailing, once I’d gotten going, it took me a while to find my sea legs.

I’d found six unrelated words without a clue what today’s theme meant, so I opted for a hint word. HELM left me in little doubt, so I went about exhausting every boaty word I could think of.

Sailing is another one of those hobbies I like the sound of, but the reality is very different. For starters, it’s way above my pay grade – and then there’s my chronic motion sickness, which probably wouldn’t go down well with the salty sea dogs down at the boatyard. I’ll stick to laptops and word searches.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, May 17, game #441)

LYNX

WINGS

STORM

LIBERTY

DREAM

FEVER

MERCURY

SPANGRAM: BASKETBALL