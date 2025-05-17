Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, May 17 (game #706).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #707) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ALMOST

ATHLETIC

OPEN

CLOSE

WARM

FLEXIBLE

EXCELLENT

EXERCISE

AREA

DRILL

ONE

GAME

EASY

ASSIGNMENT

NOT QUITE

LESSON

NYT Connections today (game #707) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Testing times

Testing times GREEN: Hide and seek

Hide and seek BLUE: Relaxed and not easily upset

Relaxed and not easily upset PURPLE: First letter of the alphabet

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #707) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TASKS FOR A STUDENT

GREEN: ENCOURAGING RESPONSES IN A GUESSING GAME

BLUE: UP FOR ANYTHING

PURPLE: WHAT "A" MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #707) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #707, are…

YELLOW: TASKS FOR A STUDENT ASSIGNMENT, DRILL, EXERCISE, LESSON

ASSIGNMENT, DRILL, EXERCISE, LESSON GREEN: ENCOURAGING RESPONSES IN A GUESSING GAME ALMOST, CLOSE, NOT QUITE, WARM

ALMOST, CLOSE, NOT QUITE, WARM BLUE: UP FOR ANYTHING EASY, FLEXIBLE, GAME, OPEN

EASY, FLEXIBLE, GAME, OPEN PURPLE: WHAT "A" MIGHT MEAN AREA, ATHLETIC, EXCELLENT, ONE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A rare day for me without mysteries, getting things right by getting them wrong (as in, right words no idea why) or nit picking over annoyingly named categories.

My only doubt was with TASKS FOR A STUDENT, which I momentarily thought were about physical training and included GAME instead of ASSIGNMENT.

Meanwhile, I would have guessed ALMOST, CLOSE, NOT QUITE and WARM were describing being near to something, rather than ENCOURAGING RESPONSES IN A GUESSING GAME, having forgotten all about the childhood games to which they applied.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

