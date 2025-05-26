Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, May 26 (game #449).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #450) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A strange new world

NYT Strands today (game #450) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DAYS

MALE

HAND

DINNER

LATER

PAGES

NYT Strands today (game #450) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #450) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 1st row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #450) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #450, are…

FARM

GAMES

ANIMAL

TALE

HUNGER

HANDMAIDS

SPANGRAM: DYSTOPIAN NOVEL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Today we were looking for three pairs of words that made up the titles of DYSTOPIAN NOVELS (Animal Farm, Hunger Games, and Handmaid’s Tale) – not that I realized this initially.

It wasn’t until I got ANIMAL and connected it to FARM that the penny dropped. Before then I wasn’t sure what the theme “a strange new world” meant.

A dystopian novel is defined as a story set in a fictional society or world often characterized by an oppressive regime and governmental or religious control after a collapse of some sort.

As is the case with all three of today’s choices, they also reflect the time in which they were written and carry warnings about possible futures when we’ll be too busy trying to survive to pass the time on word puzzles.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

