Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, August 12 (game #527).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #528) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Hitchcock festival

NYT Strands today (game #528) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROOT

PITY

RUST

OTHER

BOATS

STIR

NYT Strands today (game #528) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #528) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 8th row Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #528) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #528, are…

PSYCHO

VERTIGO

ROPE

LIFEBOAT

TOPAZ

NOTORIOUS

SPANGRAM: FILM TITLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A little bit of knowledge got me a long way today.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Immediately thinking we were looking for the names of Alfred Hitchcock films I searched for the two I knew best – PSYCHO and VERTIGO, both of which were easy to locate thanks to their rare letter combinations. From here I grabbed a few I didn’t know – LIFEBOAT, ROPE and TOPAZ.

My favorite Hitchcock film – Rear Window – didn’t make the cut, for obvious reasons, but I’m more disappointed by the very low-key spangram. Mr Hitchcock deserves something less prosaic than FILM TITLE.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, August 12, game #527)

DOUBLE

DUPLICATE

LOOKALIKE

REPLICA

FACSIMILE

SPANGRAM: COPY THAT