Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #794) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FISH

CHICK

CLIP

ENTRANCE

BANGLE

GATE

CHARM

PASSAGE

EXTRACT

RIVET

SUPREME

BOARD

GO-GO

QUOTE

THRILL

STRUCK

NYT Connections today (game #794) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Under their spell

Under their spell GREEN: A section of content

A section of content BLUE: Female pop band

Female pop band PURPLE: Precede with a word that rhyme with “bar”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #794) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CAPTIVATE

GREEN: EXCERPT

BLUE: MEMBER OF A GIRL GROUP

PURPLE: STAR___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #794) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #794, are…

YELLOW: CAPTIVATE CHARM, ENTRANCE, RIVET, THRILL

CHARM, ENTRANCE, RIVET, THRILL GREEN: EXCERPT CLIP, EXTRACT, PASSAGE, QUOTE

CLIP, EXTRACT, PASSAGE, QUOTE BLUE: MEMBER OF A GIRL GROUP BANGLE, CHICK, GO-GO, SUPREME

BANGLE, CHICK, GO-GO, SUPREME PURPLE: STAR___ BOARD, FISH, GATE, STRUCK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

I’m classifying today’s round as tricky, because although I didn’t make any mistakes I did come pretty close to trying to make one group made up of jewelry items (CHARM, CLIP, BANGLE) and another about access points (GATE, ENTRANCE, PASSAGE).

Thankfully, I didn’t fall for either of these traps – mainly because I remembered to consider the less obvious meanings of words; RIVET was the last one I put in the CAPTIVATE group, as I was locked into thinking it was a fastener.

I was really pleased to get MEMBER OF A GIRL GROUP, as I’d puzzled for a while over what GO-GO could refer to before remembering the group the Go-Gos and their brilliant song Our Lips Are Sealed.

