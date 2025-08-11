Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, August 11 (game #792).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #793) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BOWLING BALL

CITY HALL

SUPERMARKET

BOWLING PINS

GOLF COURSE

BOWLING ALLEY

SPONGE

BOWLING GREEN

DECADE

HIGHWAY

WALL STREET

FINGERS

BROOKLYN BRIDGE

COLANDER

SWIMMING POOL

COMMANDMENTS

NYT Connections today (game #793) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: 2x5=

2x5= GREEN: Change a vowel in “lines”

Change a vowel in “lines” BLUE: The Big Apple

The Big Apple PURPLE: Hollow parts

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #793) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GROUPS OF TEN

GREEN: PLACES WITH LANES

BLUE: LANDMARKS IN DOWNTOWN NYC

PURPLE: THINGS WITH HOLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #793) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #793, are…

YELLOW: GROUPS OF TEN BOWLING PINS, COMMANDMENTS, DECADE, FINGERS

BOWLING PINS, COMMANDMENTS, DECADE, FINGERS GREEN: PLACES WITH LANES BOWLING ALLEY, HIGHWAY, SUPERMARKET, SWIMMING POOL

BOWLING ALLEY, HIGHWAY, SUPERMARKET, SWIMMING POOL BLUE: LANDMARKS IN DOWNTOWN NYC BOWLING GREEN, BROOKLYN BRIDGE, CITY HALL, WALL STREET

BOWLING GREEN, BROOKLYN BRIDGE, CITY HALL, WALL STREET PURPLE: THINGS WITH HOLES BOWLING BALL, COLANDER, GOLF COURSE, SPONGE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I’ll be honest, I was pretty impressed with myself when I got GROUPS OF TEN and then seconds later crushed when it revealed itself to be the yellow group.

The first of my mistakes came when assembling THINGS WITH HOLES. I saw the link, but put BROOKLYN BRIDGE instead of SPONGE. Which seems ridiculous in hindsight – but I was thinking of cleaning sponges rather than the real thing, plus the Brooklyn Bridge does have a few holes in it.

For LANDMARKS IN DOWNTOWN NYC I fudged a group together incorrectly, thinking we were searching for locations of Bob Dylan album covers.

There are several shot in New York (The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan and Highway 61 Revisited) but I was way off with BROOKLYN BRIDGE, WALL STREET, HIGHWAY and CITY HALL but it did get me "one away" and help me rethink.

I’d not heard of BOWLING GREEN before (New York’s oldest public park), but it seemed the most logical place name from the options I had left.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, August 11, game #792)

YELLOW: ORDINARY NORMAL, PLAIN, STANDARD, VANILLA

NORMAL, PLAIN, STANDARD, VANILLA GREEN: ABANDON DESERT, DUMP, MAROON, STRAND

DESERT, DUMP, MAROON, STRAND BLUE: SPECS ON CONSUMER PACKAGING COUNT, MEASURE, VOLUME, WEIGHT

COUNT, MEASURE, VOLUME, WEIGHT PURPLE: DARK ____ AGES, CHOCOLATE, HORSE, MATTER