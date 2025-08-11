Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, August 11 (game #526).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #527) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Spitting image

NYT Strands today (game #527) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PORE

LIKE

FELT

SCALE

DITCH

PLACES

NYT Strands today (game #527) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #527) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #527) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #527, are…

DOUBLE

DUPLICATE

LOOKALIKE

REPLICA

FACSIMILE

SPANGRAM: COPY THAT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Today’s Strands was fiendishly tricky, in part because of the length of the words.

The theme gave me a big clue towards what we were searching for, but I still needed a hint to get started.

After being gifted DOUBLE I spotted COPY and THAT separately as non-game words before splicing them together to make up the Spangram.

I love the idea of doppelgangers roaming the world, unaware of a REPLICA version living their lives thousands of miles away. When I was a kid, my dad bought back a holiday brochure that had what I thought was a photo of my mother and sister on the front cover – except it wasn’t.

That brochure was shown to anyone who visited for years and they were all aghast at the similarity. Recently, on a visit home I found it in a drawer and was shocked how unlike them the photo was – I’d just been seduced by the idea of it.

I wonder if my doppelganger is playing Strands right now…

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, August 11, game #526)

DREGS

SOUVENIR

TRACE

RESIDUE

VESTIGE

REMNANT

SPANGRAM: LEFTOVERS