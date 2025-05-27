Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, May 27 (game #450).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #451) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Top contenders

NYT Strands today (game #451) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TILE

THEN

FILE

SAIL

WINE

SHINE

NYT Strands today (game #451) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #451) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 3rd row Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #451) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #451, are…

WINNER

CHAMP

TITLEHOLDER

VICTOR

MEDALIST

SPANGRAM: FINISH STRONG

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I got off to a great start today, finding the word DINNER – which immediately led to WINNER. From there it was a fairly straightforward race to victory.

I was convinced TITLEHOLDER was going to be the spangram as I was tapping it out, but that went to the marginally longer FINISH STRONG, which I’m not entirely sure works. You can finish strong and be a loser if you didn’t start well in a race, championship or game and equally if you finish badly but started well you can still be a CHAMP.

The reality of becoming a MEDALIST is that the quality that a competitor or team needs the most is consistency, which is why serial winners are often compared to machines.

Before that though, it’s important to lose a lot and almost win things, otherwise people will compare you to a robot and no one wants to cheer for a robot.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, May 27, game #450)

FARM

GAMES

ANIMAL

TALE

HUNGER

HANDMAIDS

SPANGRAM: DYSTOPIAN NOVEL