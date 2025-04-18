Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, April 18 (game #411).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #412) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… ___ a ___

NYT Strands today (game #412) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

NICE

BRAT

MEAN

BEAN

TRUE

BREAK

NYT Strands today (game #412) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #412) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 2nd column Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #412) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #412, are…

HINT

CHANCE

HIKE

GANDER

NUMBER

SELFIE

BREATHER

SPANGRAM: TAKE THAT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A great theme today and one that was originally a mystery until it revealed itself with HINT. A nice in-joke from team Strands.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I used to work for a British tabloid magazine called Take a Break, whose pages were divided between puzzles and real life stories — plastic surgery that had gone wrong, love rats cheating people out of their life savings.

It was a great magazine to work on, in part because it was so loved by its readers. So, obviously, I was hoping it would make an appearance in today’s “take a ____” search?

Interestingly it is in the grid, but it didn’t make the cut to become an actual answer.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 18 April, game #411)

TILE

DOMINO

TOKEN

CHECKER

KNIGHT

BATTLESHIP

SPANGRAM: GAME PIECES