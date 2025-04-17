Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, April 17 (game #410).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #411) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… On the board

NYT Strands today (game #411) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MILE

POSH

GAME

CHEERS

THINK

CHEEK

NYT Strands today (game #411) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #411) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 3rd row Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #411) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #411, are…

TILE

DOMINO

TOKEN

CHECKER

KNIGHT

BATTLESHIP

SPANGRAM: GAME PIECES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

The hint I used to get me going today wasn’t really much help, as TILE could have just as easily applied to things you can attach to a board.

Then I saw DOMINO hiding in plain sight and the remainder was a straightforward mission looking for GAME PIECES – closer to playing Connect Four against a cat than sinking a BATTLESHIP.

I love a board game and I’m happy to play the loser, while I’m learning all the rules and moves.

Sometimes, like with backgammon and chess, that’s a process that’s lasted years. I like to think I’ve ascended beyond competitiveness to a zen-like state of gamesmanship. But then I'll actually win a game and turn into a 12-year-old brat asking their opponent how they like them apples. Boo-ya.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 17 April, game #410)

RING

AVIATOR

SHINING

GOONIES

GODFATHER

GRADUATE

SPANGRAM: TITLES