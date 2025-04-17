Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, April 17 (game #676).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #677) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GOOD

BOY

BANJO

BIRDS

NOSE

MAN

POSSESSION

GOODNESS

BELONGING

HAUNTING

APPLE

CARD

SHINING

EFFECT

WOW

EXORCIST

NYT Connections today (game #677) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Oh!

Oh! GREEN: Scary films

Scary films BLUE: Use your finger

Use your finger PURPLE: Add a letter to “your stuff”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #677) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INTERJECTIONS BOY, GOODNESS, MAN, WOW

BOY, GOODNESS, MAN, WOW GREEN: HORROR MOVIES, WITH "THE" BIRDS, EXORCIST, HAUNTING, SHINING

BIRDS, EXORCIST, HAUNTING, SHINING BLUE: THINGS YOU CAN PICK APPLE, BANJO, CARD, NOSE

APPLE, BANJO, CARD, NOSE PURPLE: PERSONAL PROPERTY MINUS "S" BELONGING, EFFECT, GOOD, POSSESSION

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #677) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #677, are…

YELLOW: INTERJECTIONS BOY, GOODNESS, MAN, WOW

BOY, GOODNESS, MAN, WOW GREEN: HORROR MOVIES, WITH "THE" BIRDS, EXORCIST, HAUNTING, SHINING

BIRDS, EXORCIST, HAUNTING, SHINING BLUE: THINGS YOU CAN PICK APPLE, BANJO, CARD, NOSE

APPLE, BANJO, CARD, NOSE PURPLE: PERSONAL PROPERTY MINUS "S" BELONGING, EFFECT, GOOD, POSSESSION

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Seeing SHINING, EXORCIST, and BIRDS was the easy part. Deciding on what was the fourth classic horror film was the hard bit and for a while I thought that I was being tricked into a rogue group.

I plumped for HAUNTING as the final HORROR MOVIES WITH “THE” as a total guess because it sounded a more likely bet than POSSESSION and BELONGING – both of which are movie titles too it turns out.

Also, films beginning with The was a Strands puzzle theme this week, and it included The Shining — is Connections running out of ideas to torment us with?

After a brief dalliance with thinking there was a group describing a key scene in the film Deliverance (BANJO, BOY) I enjoyed the thrill of actually getting a purple group without it being sheer luck.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

