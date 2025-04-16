Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, April 16 (game #675).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #676) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CASE

MANTLE

SAUCE

CORE

CRUST

FORTY

TRUNK

TROUT

TORSO

YOUNG

SIX-PACK

CHEESE

TOPPINGS

BONDS

MIDRIFF

GROWLER

NYT Connections today (game #676) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Stomach

Stomach GREEN: Grab a slice

Grab a slice BLUE: Draft, can or bottle

Draft, can or bottle PURPLE: Legends of the game

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #676) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CENTRAL SECTION OF THE BODY

GREEN: COMPONENTS OF A PIZZA

BLUE: UNITS OF BEER

PURPLE: BASEBALL GREATS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #676) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #676, are…

YELLOW: CENTRAL SECTION OF THE BODY CORE, MIDRIFF, TORSO, TRUNK

CORE, MIDRIFF, TORSO, TRUNK GREEN: COMPONENTS OF A PIZZA CHEESE, CRUST, SAUCE, TOPPINGS

CHEESE, CRUST, SAUCE, TOPPINGS BLUE: UNITS OF BEER CASE, FORTY, GROWLER, SIX-PACK

CASE, FORTY, GROWLER, SIX-PACK PURPLE: BASEBALL GREATS BONDS, MANTLE, TROUT, YOUNG

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

In the venn diagram of CENTRAL SECTION OF THE BODY and UNITS OF BEER, SIX-PACK sits between the two groups.

This was the only piece of hesitation for me today, in a Connections that combined beer, sport and pizza along with the part of the body that will suffer the most if you eat too much pizza and drink too much beer while watching sport.

There is something about watching athletes at the peak of their fitness perform on TV that triggers us regular mortals to abuse our bodies with food of low nutritional value. It’s odd, but I fall victim to it almost daily.

That said, I have always had a fantasy that I'll watch the entire Tour de France while riding a stationary exercise bike, turning up the resistance on the mountain stages, sprinting for the finish line, surviving on energy gels and isotonic drinks until the end of the race – and then I’d have some beer and pizza!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

