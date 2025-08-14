Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, August 14 (game #795).

NYT Connections today (game #796) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TAKE CARE OF

HAZE

PAY

РЕС

FOOT

FINE

CASH

THIGH

BREAST

МАС

CAPITAL

TENDER

GRAND

WING

SETTLE

BRILLIANT

NYT Connections today (game #796) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Chicken pieces

Chicken pieces GREEN: Sorting the check

Sorting the check BLUE: Superb

Superb PURPLE: Partially fancy snacks

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #796) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: POULTRY CUTS

GREEN: HANDLE, AS A BILL

BLUE: SPLENDID

PURPLE: STARTS OF CULINARY NUTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #796) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #796, are…

YELLOW: POULTRY CUTS BREAST, TENDER, THIGH, WING

BREAST, TENDER, THIGH, WING GREEN: HANDLE, AS A BILL FOOT, PAY, SETTLE, TAKE CARE OF

FOOT, PAY, SETTLE, TAKE CARE OF BLUE: SPLENDID BRILLIANT, CAPITAL, FINE, GRAND

BRILLIANT, CAPITAL, FINE, GRAND PURPLE: STARTS OF CULINARY NUTS CASH, HAZE, MAC, PEC

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

The tile that read TAKE CARE OF stood out so much I honed in on finding common words to link to it.

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who did this and I’m also sure I wasn’t the only person to wonder about the phrase “FOOT the bill”. It comes from adding up a column of figures at the bottom of a page rather than anything to do with our feet.

My mistake came in thinking that CASH, CAPITAL, GRAND and TENDER were all expressions for money. I got “one away” but switched my attention to the far more obvious collection of POULTRY CUTS.

I love nuts, but even after the answers were revealed I struggled to think what PEC could be referring to. Are Pecan nuts culinary? I thought they were a poor man’s walnut.

