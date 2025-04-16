Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, April 16 (game #409).

NYT Strands today (game #410) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… THE movies

NYT Strands today (game #410) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

FINE

GRIN

TRAIL

DIRT

HINGE

FLAT

NYT Strands today (game #410) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 6 letters

NYT Strands today (game #410) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right,4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #410) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #410, are…

RING

AVIATOR

SHINING

GOONIES

GODFATHER

GRADUATE

SPANGRAM: TITLES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A rather straightforward Strands today, although I did spend quite a while getting GRADUATE even though they were the only letters left.

Looking at the list, I’m wondering if there is any other connection beyond the fact that they are all THE movies?

They are all acclaimed – unless we are talking about the Hollywood remake of The RING rather than the Japanese original (that has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the 2002 version starring Naomi Watts has 72%).

One theme is curses – in The Ring it’s a videotape, The SHINING a hotel, in The GRADUATE it’s the curse of expectation, The GOONIES has a long-awaited sequel called The Curse of One-eyed Willy, and The GODFATHER curse is attributed to a series of unfortunate events befalling its cast.

Nah, that’s not it.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

