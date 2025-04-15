Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, April 15 (game #408).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #409) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fore!

NYT Strands today (game #409) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LIPPY

CHIP

GLUTE

PITY

CLUE

DOOR

NYT Strands today (game #409) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #409) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #409) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #409, are…

DRIVER

WEDGE

IRON

PUTTER

WOOD

CHIPPER

UTILITY

SPANGRAM: GOLF CLUBS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A belated tribute to the Masters, perhaps. Although, like happy hours, there’s always a major golf tournament going on somewhere in the world, so maybe Strands is bigging up the Chinese Open, which begins in Shanghai tomorrow (thanks, Google).

Not being much of a golf person, I had never heard of a UTILITY club before, but it makes sense to have one club that’s a hybrid of different clubs that you can use if you don’t know what to select.

Despite my lack of real-world experience, I completed today’s round without the need for a hint. Amazing what you can learn from watching the final hour of a four-day event.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

