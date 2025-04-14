NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, April 15 (game #408)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, April 14 (game #407).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #408) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Draft picks

NYT Strands today (game #408) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STREET

RISE

CRACK

TOWER

SIRE

CROW

NYT Strands today (game #408) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #408) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #408) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #408, are…

SOUR

NITRO

LAGER

BOCK

STOUT

PORTER

PILSNER

SPANGRAM: MICRO BREWERY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

After fearing that today’s search would have something to do with sports drafts, I was relieved to be on the more solid ground of alcoholic beverages, and beer in particular.

Cunningly, the grid featured the word BEER – but it wasn’t one of the answers. Crafty, crafty…

I did struggle to get going and the word the Hint gave me – SOUR – didn’t help much. It wasn’t until I spotted LAGER that I knew what I was doing. BOCK and NITRO were both new beery words to me, although I’ve seen both incorporated into German beer brands.

All in all, thirsty work.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 14 April, game #407)

IRIS

DAFFODIL

TULIP

HYACINTH

LILY

CROCUS

SPANGRAM: SPRING FLOWERS