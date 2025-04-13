NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, April 14 (game #407)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, April 13 (game #406).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #407) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… April showers …

NYT Strands today (game #407) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STOP

FILL

SNOW

SHIRT

GRIN

FOLD

NYT Strands today (game #407) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #407) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #407) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #407, are…

IRIS

DAFFODIL

TULIP

HYACINTH

LILY

CROCUS

SPANGRAM: SPRING FLOWERS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

At first I thought we were looking for synonyms for rain – I even found “snow” hidden in the puzzle – but thankfully this wasn’t the case.

Drawing a blank and spotting lots of words that actually were not in the game, I took a hint to get me going and didn’t look back.

The first word I got myself was DAFFODIL – a flower which doesn’t carry the same gravitas as the others in our SPRING FLOWERS search.

At least that’s the case in the UK, where they’re the lowest-cost flowers you can buy and as a consequence are great for a bit of cheap and cheerful color but don’t really cut it if you’re buying flowers to send some a romantic message.

They don’t so much say ‘I love you’ as much as ‘I’d rather not spend too much money on you’.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

