NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, April 14 (game #673)

NYT Connections today (game #673) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HUNT

CHECK

GAME

FORD

PRESIDENT

PLAY

CAR

STOP

OXEN

BLOCK

MOVIE

ACTOR

DAM

DYSENTERY

DIRECTOR

CONCERT

NYT Connections today (game #673) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Prevent

Prevent GREEN: Sold out

Sold out BLUE: Pioneer life strategy

Pioneer life strategy PURPLE: A word in the blue group is the common thread

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #673) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RESTRICT

GREEN: TICKETED EVENTS

BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH THE GAME THE OREGON TRAIL

PURPLE: WHAT "FORD" MIGHT REFER TO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #673) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #673, are…

YELLOW: RESTRICT BLOCK, CHECK, DAM, STOP

BLOCK, CHECK, DAM, STOP GREEN: TICKETED EVENTS CONCERT, GAME, MOVIE, PLAY

CONCERT, GAME, MOVIE, PLAY BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH THE GAME THE OREGON TRAIL

DYSENTERY, FORD, HUNT, OXEN

PURPLE: WHAT "FORD" MIGHT REFER TO ACTOR, CAR, DIRECTOR, PRESIDENT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I crashed out today, after getting the yellow and green group. RESTRICT was easy enough, although I did hesitate over DAM, thinking that it could be in a water-based group with FORD, but I took the leap.

I got the green group without thinking tickets was the common thread, just that they were all things people paid for.

After this I was utterly clueless and tried random groupings with little logic. For my final guess I did almost make it, as I got “one away”, but it was too late. I should have realised that FORD was both an answer and a connector.

In my defense, The Oregon Trail is not something that really crossed the Atlantic to the UK, although I do have vague recollections of “You have dysentry” T-shirts going viral a couple of decades ago – not that I understood why.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 13 April, game #672)

YELLOW: STEAL NICK, PINCH, POCKET, SWIPE

NICK, PINCH, POCKET, SWIPE GREEN: ATTENDANCE STATUS ABSENT, EXCUSED, LATE, PRESENT

ABSENT, EXCUSED, LATE, PRESENT BLUE: FONT-MODIFYING WORDS GOTHIC, ROMAN, SANS, TYPEWRITER

GOTHIC, ROMAN, SANS, TYPEWRITER PURPLE: __BERRY CAPER, ELDER, GOOSE, LOGAN