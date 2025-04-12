NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, April 13 (game #672)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, April 12 (game #671).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #672) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PRESENT

CAPER

ELDER

ROMAN

LOGAN

SWIPE

POCKET

TYPEWRITER

GOOSE

SANS

ABSENT

PINCH

LATE

GOTHIC

NICK

EXCUSED

NYT Connections today (game #672) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Thievery

Thievery GREEN: Student record

Student record BLUE: Typeface

Typeface PURPLE: Add a word for small fruits

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #672) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STEAL

GREEN: ATTENDANCE STATUS

BLUE: FONT-MODIFYING WORDS

PURPLE: __BERRY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #672) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #672, are…

YELLOW: STEAL NICK, PINCH, POCKET, SWIPE

NICK, PINCH, POCKET, SWIPE GREEN: ATTENDANCE STATUS ABSENT, EXCUSED, LATE, PRESENT

ABSENT, EXCUSED, LATE, PRESENT BLUE: FONT-MODIFYING WORDS GOTHIC, ROMAN, SANS, TYPEWRITER

GOTHIC, ROMAN, SANS, TYPEWRITER PURPLE: __BERRY CAPER, ELDER, GOOSE, LOGAN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A rare Connections without any mistakes for me today, and a chance for lots of players to get the purple group.

I used to own a TYPEWRITER when I was younger and would type out interviews and articles for my fanzine on it.

Over time, the ink ribbon wore out but rather than buy a new one – which most sensible people would do – I would write over the faded words with a black pen.

It was ridiculous, but I’d put together six 48-page magazines using this method and then photocopy them. So really I should have got FONT-MODIFYING WORDS far quicker than just my third group.

I didn’t, because memories of being LATE, ABSENT or EXCUSED still loom large in my mind, as that was the story of my school days (and also the explanation for the many large gaps in my knowledge).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 12 April, game #671)

YELLOW: SHORT PERIOD OF TIME BIT, FLASH, JIFF, SEC

BIT, FLASH, JIFF, SEC GREEN: DO WRONG ERR, FALL, SIN, STRAY

ERR, FALL, SIN, STRAY BLUE: N.B.A. PLAYER BUCK, NET, SPUR, SUN

BUCK, NET, SPUR, SUN PURPLE: STARTS OF AFRICAN COUNTRIES BOTS, CAME, KEN, TAN