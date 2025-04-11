NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, April 12 (game #671)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, April 11 (game #670).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

NYT Connections today (game #671) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SIN

SEC

SUN

TAN

FLASH

BOTS

FALL

CAME

BIT

BUCK

KEN

STRAY

NET

JIFF

ERR

SPUR

NYT Connections today (game #671) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Brief moments

Brief moments GREEN: Fail

Fail BLUE: Ballers

Ballers PURPLE: Add letters to make countries

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #671) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SHORT PERIOD OF TIME

GREEN: DO WRONG

BLUE: N.B.A. PLAYER

PURPLE: STARTS OF AFRICAN COUNTRIES

NYT Connections today (game #671) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #671, are…

YELLOW: SHORT PERIOD OF TIME BIT, FLASH, JIFF, SEC

BIT, FLASH, JIFF, SEC GREEN: DO WRONG ERR, FALL, SIN, STRAY

ERR, FALL, SIN, STRAY BLUE: N.B.A. PLAYER BUCK, NET, SPUR, SUN

BUCK, NET, SPUR, SUN PURPLE: STARTS OF AFRICAN COUNTRIES BOTS, CAME, KEN, TAN

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I immediately guessed that we were looking for words that meant fractions of something, but I didn’t realise time was the common thread.

That led me to make a mistake looking for a group of things that were slightly off-target, with STRAY instead of JIFF giving me "one away". Then I remembered my grandmother always saying she’d be “down in a jiff” when she was getting ready to go out.

Another phrase, “ERR on the side of caution”, delayed me getting DO WRONG – but with FALL, SIN and STRAY locked in, it was the only other option. As well as being cautious, err also means doing something wrong.

Despite limited US sports knowledge I got the singular NBA PLAYER words easily enough. A good thing, as STARTS OF AFRICAN COUNTRIES was far from my thoughts when I looked at the words remaining.

At a push I’d have guessed BOTS, CAME, KEN and TAN were presenters of a YouTube prank show with 800 subscribers or the IATA codes for Australian airports, but never the start of Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, and Tanzania.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

