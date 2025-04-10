NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, April 11 (game #670)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, April 10 (game #669).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #670) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CITRUS

CITY

RED CARPET

ALL OUT

AMERICAN

FLAG

KART

BETWEEN

SUNSHINE

GALAXY

LEAFY GREENS

WORLD

UBER RATING

LAND

STEADY

SUPPLEMENTS

TOWN

NYT Connections today (game #670) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Nutrients

Nutrients GREEN: Mall names

Mall names BLUE: Shine on

Shine on PURPLE: Start with something that rhymes with “no”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #670) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SOURCES OF VITAMINS

GREEN: PLACES USED IN RETAIL SUFFIXES

BLUE: PLACES TO FIND STARS

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "GO"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #670) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #670, are…

YELLOW: SOURCES OF VITAMINS CITRUS, LEAFY GREENS, SUNSHINE, SUPPLEMENTS

CITRUS, LEAFY GREENS, SUNSHINE, SUPPLEMENTS GREEN: PLACES USED IN RETAIL SUFFIXES CITY, LAND, TOWN, WORLD

CITY, LAND, TOWN, WORLD BLUE: PLACES TO FIND STARS AMERICAN FLAG, GALAXY, RED CARPET, UBER RATING

AMERICAN FLAG, GALAXY, RED CARPET, UBER RATING PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "GO" ALL OUT, BETWEEN, KART, STEADY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

My mistake today came, as for many others I am sure, in thinking that Mario game titles was a common thread. Wrong!

After my bad start I got the four groups in order – I’m on a two-day streak doing this and it’s quite satisfying.

For PLACES TO FIND STARS the giveaway was UBER RATING. Having never thrown up in a car, canceled a ride a minute before they arrived, or given unwanted route instructions I’d consider myself to be a model passenger but I’m still under the magical 4.8 that supposedly results in a better service.

I have no idea what I did wrong to get the score drop – well, apart from insisting I Bluetooth my Polish ambient jazz mix. I get it, everyone has their own music taste, but everyone needs a little Sneaky Jesus, Krzysztof Komeda, and Klawo in their lives.

Plus, I find it makes the journeys go really quickly – the drivers can’t wait for me to leave!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 10 April, game #669)

YELLOW: SHADES OF YELLOW CANARY, GOLD, LEMON, MUSTARD

CANARY, GOLD, LEMON, MUSTARD GREEN: SUPPLY MINE, RESERVE, STORE, WELL

MINE, RESERVE, STORE, WELL BLUE: ANTI-SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS BAH, COAL, GRINCH, NAUGHTY

BAH, COAL, GRINCH, NAUGHTY PURPLE: SPANISH WORDS ELLA, GUSTO, MAYO, SOY